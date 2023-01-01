Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1690044381
  2. 1690044381
  3. 1690044381
  4. 1690044381
  5. 1690044381
  6. 1690044381
  7. 1690044381
  8. 1690044381
  9. 1690044381
  10. 1690044381
  11. 1690044380
  12. 1690044381
  13. 1690044381
  14. 1690044381
  15. 1690044381
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
207,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215399
  • Stock #: 0005
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC923114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SL! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI! 360 DEGREE BACKUP CAMERA!

POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! USB! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! PREVIOUS US

VEHICLE! ODOMETRE IN KM! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD 

BODY AND PAINT! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT $599!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

 

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

 

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

 

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

 

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

 

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 237,000 KM
$6,399 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE
 46,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 95,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory