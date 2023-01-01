Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

180,196 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,196KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378020
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC889426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,196 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. 7 Passenger, All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Has 180,000KM on it. 4 Door, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 360° Camera, Backup Sensors, Front Parking Sensors, Tilt Steering, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Factory Remote Starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS By Appointment
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

