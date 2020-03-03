Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

SV-CAMERA-PANOR-ROOF-HEATED-BLU-TOOT-ALLOYS-

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV-CAMERA-PANOR-ROOF-HEATED-BLU-TOOT-ALLOYS-

Canadian Auto Price

820 Markham Rd, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON M1H 2Y2

416-297-9797

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4758663
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0FC865443
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

AUTOMATIC, SV, PANORAMIC-ROOF, CAYENNE RED OVER BLACK INT  ,BACK UP CAMERA ,PANORAMIC- SUNROOF ,BLUETOOTH , HEATED SEATS , ALLOYS, TRACTION CONTROL .ONE OWNER OF LEASE DIRECTY FROM NISSAN CANADA , USB , PW, PM, PDL, A/C , AM, FM, STEREO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL ,TRACTION CONTROL ,BLUETOOTH , ABS, All Power OptionsWALK WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* OPEN FINANCE Available from as low As-FROM 4.9% OAC $0 Down .MONTHLY PAYMENT & TERMS, MAY VARY & ARE BASED. O.A.C..... SUPER CLEAN AND IN IMMACULATE CONDITION, CANADIAN CAR..NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS...OAC, ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST TAX AND LICENSING . Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699.00!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR MORE DETAILS. 

PLS VISIT OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CANADIANAUTOPRICE.CA///////// FOR MORE INVENTORY. 

CANADIAN AUTO PRICE 820 Markham Rd. Scarborough, ON M1H2Y2 

Sales: 416-297-9797/ 1 (888) 745-9769 

More About CANADIAN AUTO PRICE :We Offer Retail Pre-Owned Financing 100% Approved Wholesale Warranty Trade-Ins 

BUSINESS HOURS

Monday: 9am to 8pm Tuesday: 9am to 8pm Wednesday: 9am to 8pm Thursday: 9am to 8pm Friday: 9am to 8pm Saturday: 9am to 7pm Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

