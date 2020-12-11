Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

119,257 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Aryaan Motors

647-997-5348

S

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,257KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6338084
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC783467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN ROGUE S 

ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,USB AND CERTIFIED.LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH ONLY 117857 KMS MOSTLY SERVICED AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP AND ACTIVE GREEN & ROSS. CALL US TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT & TEST DRIVE.

 

WHAT DO YOU GET ?

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED BY LICENSED MECHANIC SO YOU CAN MAKE YOUR PURCHASE WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY:

WE HAVE BEST IN CLASS WARRANTY TO MEET ALL YOUR NEEDS , WORRY FREE CLAIMS AND

BEST OF ALL YOU CAN TAKE YOUR VEHICLE TO ANY NISSAN SERVICE CENTER ANYWHERE IN NORTH AMERICA.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE VEHICLE HISTORY PLEASE CALL OR BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Note : Appointments are preferred to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

