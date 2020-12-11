+ taxes & licensing
647-997-5348
4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 NISSAN ROGUE S
ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,USB AND CERTIFIED.LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH ONLY 117857 KMS MOSTLY SERVICED AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP AND ACTIVE GREEN & ROSS. CALL US TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT & TEST DRIVE.
WHAT DO YOU GET ?
THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED BY LICENSED MECHANIC SO YOU CAN MAKE YOUR PURCHASE WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY:
WE HAVE BEST IN CLASS WARRANTY TO MEET ALL YOUR NEEDS , WORRY FREE CLAIMS AND
BEST OF ALL YOU CAN TAKE YOUR VEHICLE TO ANY NISSAN SERVICE CENTER ANYWHERE IN NORTH AMERICA.
