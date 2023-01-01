Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

78,395 KM

Details Description Features

$16,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,395

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 1677106126
  2. 1677106126
  3. 1677106126
  4. 1677106126
  5. 1677106125
  6. 1677106126
  7. 1677106126
  8. 1677106125
  9. 1677106126
  10. 1677106126
  11. 1677106126
  12. 1677106126
  13. 1677106126
  14. 1677106126
  15. 1677106126
  16. 1677106126
  17. 1677106126
  18. 1677106126
  19. 1677106126
  20. 1677106125
  21. 1677106126
  22. 1677106126
  23. 1677106126
  24. 1677106126
  25. 1677106126
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$16,395

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642652
  • Stock #: 905584
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8FC905584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue FWD S Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth And Much More!

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 99,800 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna X...
 50,365 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 155,614 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Inventory