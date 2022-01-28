Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

143,799 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

SL, Leather, Navigation, Roof, B-cam, AUTO

SL, Leather, Navigation, Roof, B-cam, AUTO

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,799KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8165689
  • Stock #: D2638
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2FL670120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,799 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | SUN ROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

