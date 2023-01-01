Menu
2015 RAM 1500

198,508 KM

Details Description Features

$11,890

+ tax & licensing
$11,890

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express

2015 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing

198,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154523
  • VIN: 3C6JR6ATXFG622235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 198,508 KM

Vehicle Description

2 DOOR REGULAR CAB RWD 
5.7L HEMI ENGINE 
2 SETS OF WHEELS 

CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 25C 
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP 
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE 
PARVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA 
CLASS IV RECIEVER HITCH 
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 
SPRAY IN BED LINER 
MUCH MORE ! 

SAFETY CERTIFIED 
FINANCING AVAILABLE! 


CARFAX LINK



Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

