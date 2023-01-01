$11,890+ tax & licensing
$11,890
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
198,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10154523
- VIN: 3C6JR6ATXFG622235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 198,508 KM
Vehicle Description
2 DOOR REGULAR CAB RWD
5.7L HEMI ENGINE
2 SETS OF WHEELS
CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 25C
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE
PARVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA
CLASS IV RECIEVER HITCH
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
SPRAY IN BED LINER
MUCH MORE !
SAFETY CERTIFIED
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
CARFAX LINK
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
