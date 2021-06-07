Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

232,284 KM

Details Description Features

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7197578
  2. 7197578
  3. 7197578
  4. 7197578
  5. 7197578
  6. 7197578
  7. 7197578
  8. 7197578
  9. 7197578
  10. 7197578
  11. 7197578
  12. 7197578
  13. 7197578
  14. 7197578
  15. 7197578
  16. 7197578
  17. 7197578
Contact Seller

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

232,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197578
  • VIN: 3C6RR6KT1FG541079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,284 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 199,705 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 111,971 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 quattro...
 124,789 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory