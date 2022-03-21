Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8814359
  Stock #: 164 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  VIN: 4S4BSCLC9F3358436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-XXXX

416-287-0020

