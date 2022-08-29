$15,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,500
- Listing ID: 9288808
- Stock #: 0025
- VIN: JF2GPACC6F8225721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO! TOURING PACKAGE! AWD! PZEV! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRVIE VERY NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!
CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
