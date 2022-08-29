Menu
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9288808
  Stock #: 0025
  VIN: JF2GPACC6F8225721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO! TOURING PACKAGE! AWD! PZEV! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRVIE VERY NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! 

CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

