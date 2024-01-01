Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Corolla

97,609 KM

Details Features

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,609KM
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC235562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 235562
  • Mileage 97,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S 97,609 KM $15,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 83,198 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential 55,127 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla