<p>$500 EXTRA FOR SAFETY</p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

212,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2015 Toyota Corolla

11922935

2015 Toyota Corolla

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3FC285440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$500 EXTRA FOR SAFETY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-XXXX

647-247-7547

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2015 Toyota Corolla