2015 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
Location
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3
164,417KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9231130
- Stock #: 12767
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC251564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
