2015 Toyota Corolla

164,417 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

647-351-2277

L 4-Speed AT

Location

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

647-351-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9231130
  Stock #: 12767
  VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC251564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12767
  • Mileage 164,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

