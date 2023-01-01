Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

102,550 KM

Details Description Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

102,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9751012
  • Stock #: 320576
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7FC320576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 320576
  • Mileage 102,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Corolla CE Accident-Free! Automatic Transmission, Power Locks, Bluetooth, AM, FM, And Much More!
Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

