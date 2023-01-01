Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10434966
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW269656

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

