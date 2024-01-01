Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

156,000 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
VIN 2T3WFREV3FW194223

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-3241

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2015 Toyota RAV4