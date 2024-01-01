$13,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
Used
156,000KM
VIN 2T3WFREV3FW194223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
2015 Toyota RAV4