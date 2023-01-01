$16,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9562588
- Stock #: 0029
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV8FW233692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,600 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD! 4 CYLINEDER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! TWO
COMPLETE SET TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!
ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4! "GOES FOREVER"
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.