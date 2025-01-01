$10,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC2FS545700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
