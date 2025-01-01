Menu
The 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that combines reliability, comfort, and versatility for families on the go. With seating for seven, it offers a spacious interior with convenient sliding rear doors, a touchscreen display, rearview camera, and tri-zone climate control for added comfort. Known for its smooth ride and Toyotas trusted dependability, the Sienna delivers practicality without compromise. With fuel economy of 13.0L/100km in the city and 9.5L/100km on the highway, this Sienna LE is an ideal choice for those seeking space, safety, and long-lasting value.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2015 Toyota Sienna

131,308 KM

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

LE FWD 7-Passenger V6

12925412

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE FWD 7-Passenger V6

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,308KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC6FS620124

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,308 KM

The 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that combines reliability, comfort, and versatility for families on the go. With seating for seven, it offers a spacious interior with convenient sliding rear doors, a touchscreen display, rearview camera, and tri-zone climate control for added comfort. Known for its smooth ride and Toyotas trusted dependability, the Sienna delivers practicality without compromise. With fuel economy of 13.0L/100km in the city and 9.5L/100km on the highway, this Sienna LE is an ideal choice for those seeking space, safety, and long-lasting value.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2015 Toyota Sienna