$21,895+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE FWD 7-Passenger V6
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE FWD 7-Passenger V6
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,308KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC6FS620124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,308 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that combines reliability, comfort, and versatility for families on the go. With seating for seven, it offers a spacious interior with convenient sliding rear doors, a touchscreen display, rearview camera, and tri-zone climate control for added comfort. Known for its smooth ride and Toyotas trusted dependability, the Sienna delivers practicality without compromise. With fuel economy of 13.0L/100km in the city and 9.5L/100km on the highway, this Sienna LE is an ideal choice for those seeking space, safety, and long-lasting value.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2015 Toyota Sienna