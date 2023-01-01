Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

259,000 KM

Details Description

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

Base

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

259,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144098
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN7FX029530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

