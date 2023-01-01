Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

276,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2WD ACCESS CAB I4 AUTO

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2WD ACCESS CAB I4 AUTO

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

276,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607097
  • VIN: 5TFTX4CNXFXO54557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

