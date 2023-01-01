Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Tacoma

276,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1701359258
  2. 1701359261
  3. 1701359263
  4. 1701359265
  5. 1701359267
  6. 1701359269
  7. 1701359271
  8. 1701359274
  9. 1701359276
  10. 1701359278
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
276,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TFTX4CNXFX054557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr CE 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr CE 7-Passenger 232,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 170,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Honda CR-V 178,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma