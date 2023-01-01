Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

144,346 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1687908088
  2. 1687908069
  3. 1687908073
  4. 1687908088
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116120
  • VIN: 3VW117AU3FM082403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,346 KM

Vehicle Description

TSI S 4dr Hatchback 5MANUAL TRANSMISSION 
1.8L Turbo I4 170hp 200ft. lbs. PZEV

HEATED SEATS | AC | CRUISE CONTROL 
BLUETOOTH | POWER WINDOWS | MUCH MORE 

SAFETY CERTIFIED!! 

CARFAX LINK

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 162,009 KM
$24,895 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 167,167 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD...
 143,177 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory