$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Automatic/1.8L Gas Saver/Backup Camera/Leather
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Automatic/1.8L Gas Saver/Backup Camera/Leather
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic, 1.8L Gas Saver. Has 180,888km on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From D2 Auto Sales
Email D2 Auto Sales
D2 Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-886-7788