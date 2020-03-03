2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

