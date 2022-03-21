$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,788KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8801726
- VIN: 3VWD07AJ8FM297636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,788 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9