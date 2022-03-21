Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

217,788 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,788KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801726
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ8FM297636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

