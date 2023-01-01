Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1674666332
  2. 1674666332
  3. 1674666332
  4. 1674666332
  5. 1674666333
  6. 1674666333
  7. 1674666332
  8. 1674666333
  9. 1674666332
  10. 1674666332
  11. 1674666332
  12. 1674666332
  13. 1674666390
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547165
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM218908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

excellent conditions SAFETY INCLUDED.  www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition  ***Safety included the price  ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come CARFAX VERIFIED!! Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available  IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2016 Dodge Journey R/T
 155,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 137,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 175,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory