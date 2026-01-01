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<strong>We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> <strong>All Trade-Ins Welcome!</strong> Visit us at <strong>Scarboro Mazda</strong>, located at <strong>2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3</strong> This vehicle has been <strong>fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned</strong> by our <strong>factory-trained technicians</strong>. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less! <strong>Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?</strong> - 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items - Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles - $0 Down Financing Options Available - Certified Full Safety Inspection - Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report <strong>One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.</strong> Our <strong>One Price Pre-Owned</strong> shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with <strong>one key</strong>. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for <strong>$250–$495</strong> each. <em>Have your vehicle road ready with our optional <strong>Guest Value Package ($395) </strong>which includes:</em> <em>Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.</em> <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

93,577 KM

Details Description Features

$11,803

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

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14208094

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

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Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

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Contact Seller

$11,803

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,577KM
VIN WVGHV7AX9FW501043

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26072A
  • Mileage 93,577 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!



All Trade-Ins Welcome!




Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less!




Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?

- 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items

- Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles

- $0 Down Financing Options Available

- Certified Full Safety Inspection

- Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report




One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.

Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.



All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.

Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:

Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-XXXX

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1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
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$11,803

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan