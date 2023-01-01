Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

112,674 KM

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Location

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

112,674KM
Used
  • Stock #: 551810
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW551810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION
PANORAMIC SUNROOF - LEATHER - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

