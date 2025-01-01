Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura ILX

166,000 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Premium Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12210855

2016 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Premium Pkg

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1740250069
  2. 1740250079
  3. 1740250088
  4. 1740250097
  5. 1740250106
  6. 1740250115
  7. 1740250123
  8. 1740250130
  9. 1740250137
  10. 1740250145
  11. 1740250152
  12. 1740250160
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F7XGA802533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2013 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO LE 215,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 237,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX 203,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2016 Acura ILX