2016 Acura ILX

126,657 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

4dr Sdn A-Spec

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108208
  • VIN: 19UDE2F82GA802812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

