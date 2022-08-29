2016 Acura ILX

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108208

9108208 VIN: 19UDE2F82GA802812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,657 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.