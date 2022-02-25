2016 Acura MDX

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 9 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8325582

8325582 Stock #: D2652

D2652 VIN: 5FRYD4H84GB504408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2652

Mileage 164,979 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Tech Package Touring Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Executive Package Pass through rear seat Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Roof DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Birds Eye View Camera Self Braking High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.