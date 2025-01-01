Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font><span>Accident-free, one-owner 2016 Acura TLX V6 Tech, a luxury sport sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance while maintaining efficiency at approximately 11.2 L/100 km city and 7.5 L/100 km highway. The Tech Package adds premium features including navigation, leather seating, heated front seats, Acura/ELS surround sound system, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Safety is enhanced with forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. With its refined design, spacious interior, and Acuras reputation for reliability, the TLX V6 Tech is an excellent choice for those seeking luxury and sport in one stylish sedan.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2016 Acura TLX

157,259 KM

Details Description Features

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Acura TLX

SH-AWD w/Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle
12946613

2016 Acura TLX

SH-AWD w/Technology Package

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12946613
  2. 12946613
  3. 12946613
  4. 12946613
  5. 12946613
  6. 12946613
  7. 12946613
  8. 12946613
  9. 12946613
  10. 12946613
  11. 12946613
  12. 12946613
  13. 12946613
  14. 12946613
  15. 12946613
  16. 12946613
  17. 12946613
  18. 12946613
  19. 12946613
  20. 12946613
  21. 12946613
  22. 12946613
  23. 12946613
  24. 12946613
  25. 12946613
  26. 12946613
  27. 12946613
  28. 12946613
  29. 12946613
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,259KM
VIN 19UUB3F50GA802070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free, one-owner 2016 Acura TLX V6 Tech, a luxury sport sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance while maintaining efficiency at approximately 11.2 L/100 km city and 7.5 L/100 km highway. The Tech Package adds premium features including navigation, leather seating, heated front seats, Acura/ELS surround sound system, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Safety is enhanced with forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. With its refined design, spacious interior, and Acuras reputation for reliability, the TLX V6 Tech is an excellent choice for those seeking luxury and sport in one stylish sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet 83,634 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander L 35,795 KM $33,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 70,797 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2016 Acura TLX