$22,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2016 Acura TLX
Tech
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8653363
- Stock #: 0013
- VIN: 19UUB1F55GA800030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,500 KM
Vehicle Description
TLX! AUTO! LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH~
ICE COLD A/C! WHITE ON BLACK! VERY GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
