2016 Audi A4

123,568 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

Progressive Plus, S-LINE, quattro AWD, Navi, B-cam, Roof,

2016 Audi A4

Progressive Plus, S-LINE, quattro AWD, Navi, B-cam, Roof,

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 7713880
  2. 7713880
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7713880
  • Stock #: D2618
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL8GA009929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2618
  • Mileage 123,568 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC | S-LINE- NAVIGATION- LEATHER- BACK-UP CAMERA- SUNROOF- CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY |


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
iPod hookup
Storage Box
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
High Beam Assist / HBA

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

