2016 Audi Q5

101,531 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
11Motors

905-587-0911

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv

Location

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

101,531KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437331
  • VIN: WA1L2AFPXGA025830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,531 KM

Vehicle Description

ARRIVING SOON!!! 

PROGRESSIV
QUATTRO
SUNROOF
LOW KMS

MORE PHOTOS TO COME! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

