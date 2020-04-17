Menu
2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 86K! **TECHNOLOGY PKG**SPORT PKG**CLEAN**

2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 86K! **TECHNOLOGY PKG**SPORT PKG**CLEAN**

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,770KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882332
  • Stock #: 16TP767
  • VIN: WBA8A3C51GK551865
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door


This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 86,770 Kilometers just came in and is priced for a quick sale!!! This All Wheel Drive 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out! The Technology Pkg includes Navigation Pkg, a Back-up Camera, and Back-up Sensors. The Sport Pkg comes with 18 inch Sport Wheels, Black Trim Moldings, Black Roof Liner as well Comfort Sport Seating.........YES with only 86KM!


CLEAN colour combination of Glacier Silver Metallic with Black Dakota Leather, this 8 speed Automatic Twin Turbo 4 door Luxury sedan is VERY CLEAN and is priced for a quick sale!!! This BMW comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and iPod Auxiliary! Also this 320 has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires all the way around.......comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $195 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 86K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

