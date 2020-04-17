2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 86,770 Kilometers just came in and is priced for a quick sale!!! This All Wheel Drive 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out! The Technology Pkg includes Navigation Pkg, a Back-up Camera, and Back-up Sensors. The Sport Pkg comes with 18 inch Sport Wheels, Black Trim Moldings, Black Roof Liner as well Comfort Sport Seating.........YES with only 86KM!
CLEAN colour combination of Glacier Silver Metallic with Black Dakota Leather, this 8 speed Automatic Twin Turbo 4 door Luxury sedan is VERY CLEAN and is priced for a quick sale!!! This BMW comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and iPod Auxiliary! Also this 320 has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires all the way around.......comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $195 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 86K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
