Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 320i

2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 132K! **SPORT PKG** LIGHTING PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 132K! **SPORT PKG** LIGHTING PKG

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,970KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5046594
  • Stock #: 16QWP32
  • VIN: WBA8A3C54GK688881
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door


***HOT HOT HOT*** This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 132,970 Kilometers just came in and is priced for a quick sale....Black on Black with Tinted Windows, Angel Eye and Xenon Lighting Pkg, and 18 Inch Sport Wheels, this All Wheel Drive 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out!


The Sport Pkg comes with 18 inch Sport Wheels, Black Trim Moldings, Black Roof Liner as well Comfort Sport Seating. This BMW comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-up Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and iPod Auxiliary! Also this 320 has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires all the way around.......

Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $185 Bi-Weekly (over 60 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Black on Black Sport Pkg with only 132K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Select

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,630 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 ON...
 60,831 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 37,820 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-2275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory