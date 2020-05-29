+ taxes & licensing
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
***HOT HOT HOT*** This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 132,970 Kilometers just came in and is priced for a quick sale....Black on Black with Tinted Windows, Angel Eye and Xenon Lighting Pkg, and 18 Inch Sport Wheels, this All Wheel Drive 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out!
The Sport Pkg comes with 18 inch Sport Wheels, Black Trim Moldings, Black Roof Liner as well Comfort Sport Seating. This BMW comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-up Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and iPod Auxiliary! Also this 320 has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires all the way around.......
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $185 Bi-Weekly (over 60 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Black on Black Sport Pkg with only 132K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
