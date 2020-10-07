+ taxes & licensing
416-699-2275
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
+ taxes & licensing
***BLACK ON BLACK SPORT PKG 3 SERIES*** This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 80,244 Kilometers is a one owner Premium Vehicle that just came in off-lease from BMW Canada. This low mileage All Wheel Drive Turbo 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is priced for a QUICK SALE......The Sport Pkg includes Exterior Black Trim Moldings, Black Interior Roof Liner, Red-Trim, and Sport Seats. Tech options include Navigation Pkg, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and BMW Connected Drive......WOW WOW WOW
Preferred colour combination of Jet Black with Black Dakota Leather, this 3 Series is absolutely breathtaking, interior is SPOTLESS and like none other on the road.....Sharp look also comes with 18 Inch Sport Wheels!!! This 8 speed Automatic Sport 4 door sedan comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Steering and Heated Seats, as well iPod Auxiliary. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date.....Also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $210 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This Black 2016 BMW 320i xDrive with Sport Pkg and Technology Pkg is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: "Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00".
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8