Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 320i

80,244 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 320i

2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 80K! **SPORT PKG**TECH PKG**CLN CARPROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 320i

xDrive AWD ONLY 80K! **SPORT PKG**TECH PKG**CLN CARPROOF*

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

  1. 6142230
  2. 6142230
  3. 6142230
  4. 6142230
  5. 6142230
  6. 6142230
  7. 6142230
  8. 6142230
  9. 6142230
  10. 6142230
  11. 6142230
  12. 6142230
  13. 6142230
  14. 6142230
  15. 6142230
  16. 6142230
  17. 6142230
  18. 6142230
  19. 6142230
  20. 6142230
  21. 6142230
  22. 6142230
  23. 6142230
  24. 6142230
  25. 6142230
  26. 6142230
  27. 6142230
  28. 6142230
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6142230
  • Stock #: 1X32MW1
  • VIN: WBA8E5G55GNU20589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1X32MW1
  • Mileage 80,244 KM

Vehicle Description



***BLACK ON BLACK SPORT PKG 3 SERIES*** This 2016 BMW 320i xDrive Sport Pkg with only 80,244 Kilometers is a one owner Premium Vehicle that just came in off-lease from BMW Canada. This low mileage All Wheel Drive Turbo 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is priced for a QUICK SALE......The Sport Pkg includes Exterior Black Trim Moldings, Black Interior Roof Liner, Red-Trim, and Sport Seats. Tech options include Navigation Pkg, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and BMW Connected Drive......WOW WOW WOW


Preferred colour combination of Jet Black with Black Dakota Leather, this 3 Series is absolutely breathtaking, interior is SPOTLESS and like none other on the road.....Sharp look also comes with 18 Inch Sport Wheels!!! This 8 speed Automatic Sport 4 door sedan comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Steering and Heated Seats, as well iPod Auxiliary. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date.....Also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $210 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This Black 2016 BMW 320i xDrive with Sport Pkg and Technology Pkg is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: "Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00".

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Select

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 105,989 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 428i xDrive...
 77,379 KM
$26,810 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 41,890 KM
$29,810 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Select

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-2275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory