2016 BMW 328i

AWD| NAV| ROOF| LEATHER| LOW KM

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,290KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872582
  • Stock #: A4133
  • VIN: WBA8E3G5XGNT26907
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
Heated beige leather seats, roof, navigation, and BMW’s reliable and famous X DRIVE SYSTEM (AWD).

Own this NO DOWN $94/week (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*).

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

This 2.0L Turbo (AWD) engine that comes with:

>BMW i-Dirve system
>Front sensors and rear parking sensors with camera and assistance
>Daytime running lights
>Remote trunk release
>Choose between Sport, Comfort and Eco driving modes
>Dual zone Auto Temperature system
>Heated seats
>Engine auto on/off for better gas mileage
>Cruise control
>Bluetooth
>BMW Concierge for 24x7 support
>Power with memory seats
>Auto headlights
>18” Wheels
>Excellent audio system (7 speaker)
>Ambient lighting
>Pathway lighting
 

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

