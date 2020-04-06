2016 BMW 328i

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
416-292-1171
+ taxes & licensing
Heated beige leather seats, roof, navigation, and BMW’s reliable and famous X DRIVE SYSTEM (AWD).
Own this NO DOWN $94/week (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*).
Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.
Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.
We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.
This 2.0L Turbo (AWD) engine that comes with:
>BMW i-Dirve system
>Front sensors and rear parking sensors with camera and assistance
>Daytime running lights
>Remote trunk release
>Choose between Sport, Comfort and Eco driving modes
>Dual zone Auto Temperature system
>Heated seats
>Engine auto on/off for better gas mileage
>Cruise control
>Bluetooth
>BMW Concierge for 24x7 support
>Power with memory seats
>Auto headlights
>18” Wheels
>Excellent audio system (7 speaker)
>Ambient lighting
>Pathway lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6