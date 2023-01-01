Menu
2016 BMW 4 Series

107,125 KM

Details Description Features

$25,849

+ tax & licensing
$25,849

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

4dr Sdn 428i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

2016 BMW 4 Series

4dr Sdn 428i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,849

+ taxes & licensing

107,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10457664
  • VIN: WBA4C9C58GG136590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,125 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 428i xDrive Gran Coupe 4dr Sedan
2.0L Turbo I4 240hp 255ft. lbs.

WHITE ON RED! 

LOADED! 
BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS 
LEATHER | NAV | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MOONROOF 

MUCH MORE!!!

SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

