2016 BMW 4 Series

49,221 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Approval Masters

416-504-5047

Location

Approval Masters

3204 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6

416-504-5047

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6059655
  • VIN: WBA3R5C55GK373800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,221 KM

Vehicle Description

 2016 BMW 435XI M PACKAGE COUPE
Absolutely stunning German sport Coupe. All-Wheel-Drive system.Gray Exterior, Red Leather interior. 21" Polished Alloy wheels.
Highlight Features
Sport Package (Paddle Shifters) Luxury Package (Extended Leather with contrast stitching, Premium Leather)

Backup Camera,Front Camera
Navigation System
Heated with Power/Memory
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Lane Change Assist
Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.
This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.
Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory:
https://www.approvalmasters.com//

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Approval Masters

Approval Masters

3204 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6

416-504-XXXX

416-504-5047

647-289-9110
