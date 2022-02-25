$29,990+ tax & licensing
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Kings Auto Ltd.
416-916-1514
2016 BMW 5 Series
535d xDrive, NAVI, ROOF, B-CAM, NIGHT VISION, DUEL DVD
Location
Kings Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
136,458KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8410029
- Stock #: D2656
- VIN: WBAFV3C53GD687382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D2656
- Mileage 136,458 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Birds Eye View Camera
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kings Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3