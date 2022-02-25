2016 BMW 5 Series

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 4 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

8410029

D2656

WBAFV3C53GD687382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,458 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Push Button Start Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Executive Package Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Headrest DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Sensors Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Birds Eye View Camera High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.