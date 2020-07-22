2016 BMW 528

+ taxes & licensing
***M SPORT PKG*** 2016 BMW 528i xDrive M Sport Pkg with Technology Pkg and only 86,667 Kilometers is a one owner Vehicle that just came in off-lease from BMW Canada. This CLEAN All Wheel Drive 5 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out! The M Sport Pkg includes Premium M Sport Steering, M Sport Body Kit, Paddle Shift, Spoiler, and 19 inch M Sport Wheels. The Technology Pkg includes Navigation Pkg, a Back-up Camera, HEADS-UP Display, Harman Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth, Power Trunk, Front and Back-up Sensors as well......High Luxury and Sporty too....
Preferred and RARE colour combination of Mediterranean Blue Metallic with Ivory White Dakota Leather, this Automatic Turbo 5 Series is in perfect condition inside and out! Looks SHARP with Angel Eye and Xenon Lights Pkg......Extra detail added with Black Trim Moldings, Black interior Trim, and Black Roof Liner too! This 4 door Luxury sedan comes fully equipped with EVERY possible including a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, and iPod Auxiliary.....YES, every option possible.....Has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires and Brakes all the way around.....also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $229 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $2000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2016 BMW 528i xDrive M Sport Pkg with Technology Pkg and only 86K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
