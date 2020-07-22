Menu
2016 BMW 528

86,667 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 528

2016 BMW 528

i xDrive AWD ONLY 86K! **M SPORT PKG** TECHNOLOGY PKG

2016 BMW 528

i xDrive AWD ONLY 86K! **M SPORT PKG** TECHNOLOGY PKG

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5466881
  • Stock #: 1XQH3M7
  • VIN: WBA5A7C52GG151858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1XQH3M7
  • Mileage 86,667 KM

Vehicle Description



***M SPORT PKG*** 2016 BMW 528i xDrive M Sport Pkg with Technology Pkg and only 86,667 Kilometers is a one owner Vehicle that just came in off-lease from BMW Canada. This CLEAN All Wheel Drive 5 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out! The M Sport Pkg includes Premium M Sport Steering, M Sport Body Kit, Paddle Shift, Spoiler, and 19 inch M Sport Wheels. The Technology Pkg includes Navigation Pkg, a Back-up Camera, HEADS-UP Display, Harman Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth, Power Trunk, Front and Back-up Sensors as well......High Luxury and Sporty too....


Preferred and RARE colour combination of Mediterranean Blue Metallic with Ivory White Dakota Leather, this Automatic Turbo 5 Series is in perfect condition inside and out! Looks SHARP with Angel Eye and Xenon Lights Pkg......Extra detail added with Black Trim Moldings, Black interior Trim, and Black Roof Liner too! This 4 door Luxury sedan comes fully equipped with EVERY possible including a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, and iPod Auxiliary.....YES, every option possible.....Has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires and Brakes all the way around.....also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $229 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $2000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This 2016 BMW 528i xDrive M Sport Pkg with Technology Pkg and only 86K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

