2016 BMW 750i

42,101 KM

Details Description Features

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2016 BMW 750i

2016 BMW 750i

xDrive M SPORTS PKG | NAVI |CAM |NIGHT VISION | BAL OF BMW WARRANTY

2016 BMW 750i

xDrive M SPORTS PKG | NAVI |CAM |NIGHT VISION | BAL OF BMW WARRANTY

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

42,101KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501195
  • Stock #: 7922
  • VIN: WBA7B0C54GG526811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7922
  • Mileage 42,101 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, WHITE OVER BROWN LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, BLUETOOTH , NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 35,956 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

