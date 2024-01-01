Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Impeccable Condition with Full Luxury Features!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i, boasting a spotless accident-free history! This fully loaded vehicle combines elegance and performance, offering an array of premium features designed for your comfort and convenience:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding-left: 2rem; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Heated Leather Seats</span>: Enjoy warmth and luxury on every drive.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Navigation System</span>: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>BackUp Camera</span>: Park and reverse with confidence.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Heads-Up Display</span>: Keep your eyes on the road while accessing vital information.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Xenon Headlights</span>: Illuminate your path with superior brightness.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All-Wheel Drive</span>: Conquer all terrains with ease and stability.</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>This BMW X1 xDrive28i is more than just a car; its a statement of style and sophistication. Don’t miss the chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Act now and elevate your driving experience!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Discover The Cars Factory Difference</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p>

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Impeccable Condition with Full Luxury Features!

Experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i, boasting a spotless accident-free history! This fully loaded vehicle combines elegance and performance, offering an array of premium features designed for your comfort and convenience:

  • Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy warmth and luxury on every drive.

  • Navigation System: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation.

  • BackUp Camera: Park and reverse with confidence.

  • Heads-Up Display: Keep your eyes on the road while accessing vital information.

  • Xenon Headlights: Illuminate your path with superior brightness.

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer all terrains with ease and stability.

This BMW X1 xDrive28i is more than just a car; it's a statement of style and sophistication. Don’t miss the chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Act now and elevate your driving experience!

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

