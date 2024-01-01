$17,490+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i Leather/ Nav/ Camera / HUD - No Accident
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318452
- Mileage 116,328 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Impeccable Condition with Full Luxury Features!
Experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i, boasting a spotless accident-free history! This fully loaded vehicle combines elegance and performance, offering an array of premium features designed for your comfort and convenience:
Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy warmth and luxury on every drive.
Navigation System: Seamlessly find your way with the integrated navigation.
BackUp Camera: Park and reverse with confidence.
Heads-Up Display: Keep your eyes on the road while accessing vital information.
Xenon Headlights: Illuminate your path with superior brightness.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer all terrains with ease and stability.
This BMW X1 xDrive28i is more than just a car; it's a statement of style and sophistication. Don’t miss the chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Act now and elevate your driving experience!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
