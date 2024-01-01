$19,990+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive 28i Headsup Isplay / Camera / Nav!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i – Luxurious, Clean & Fully Loaded!
Why Choose This BMW X1? This BMW X1 xDrive28i is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. With its clean, stylish exterior and well-appointed interior, it’s ideal for those who demand comfort, technology, and safety. Whether you’re navigating city streets or taking a weekend getaway, this X1 is built to elevate your driving experience.
Vehicle Highlights:
- Year: 2016
- Make/Model: BMW X1 xDrive28i
- Color: Beautiful Brown exterior with Tan leather interior
- Condition: Immaculate, accident-free, non-smoker, meticulously maintained
- Mileage: Only 081,614KM
Top-of-the-Line Features:
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence
- Navigation System to guide you on every adventure
- Backup Camera & Parking Sensors for ease and safety
- Heads-Up Display to keep your focus on the road
- Lane Assist & Collision Prevention for peace of mind behind the wheel
- Start/Stop Technology for improved fuel efficiency
- Heated Leather Seats for luxury and comfort year-round
- Keyless Entry & Alloy Wheels for added convenience and style+
Don’t miss your chance to own this meticulously cared-for, fully loaded BMW X1! Contact us today to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
416-886-2323