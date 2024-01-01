Menu
<p>2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i – Luxurious, Clean & Fully Loaded!</p><p><strong>Why Choose This BMW X1?</strong> This BMW X1 xDrive28i is the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. With its clean, stylish exterior and well-appointed interior, it’s ideal for those who demand comfort, technology, and safety. Whether you’re navigating city streets or taking a weekend getaway, this X1 is built to elevate your driving experience.</p><p><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2016</li><li><strong>Make/Model:</strong> BMW X1 xDrive28i</li><li><strong>Color:</strong> Beautiful Brown exterior with Tan leather interior</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Immaculate, accident-free, non-smoker, meticulously maintained</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only 081,614KM</li></ul><p><strong>Top-of-the-Line Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</strong> for year-round confidence</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> to guide you on every adventure</li><li><strong>Backup Camera & Parking Sensors</strong> for ease and safety</li><li><strong>Heads-Up Display</strong> to keep your focus on the road</li><li><strong>Lane Assist & Collision Prevention</strong> for peace of mind behind the wheel</li><li><strong>Start/Stop Technology</strong> for improved fuel efficiency</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats</strong> for luxury and comfort year-round</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Alloy Wheels</strong> for added convenience and style+</li></ul><p>Don’t miss your chance to own this meticulously cared-for, fully loaded BMW X1! Contact us today to schedule a test drive.</p>

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,614KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C38G5E51861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 BMW X1