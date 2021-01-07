Menu
2016 BMW X5

94,470 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6506437
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C58G0U10365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,470 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2016 BMW X5 XDRIVE BLACK CLEAN CARFAX 7 SEATS AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS, POWER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAD UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL DASHBOARD, HARMON KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH TO START, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND BACK PARKING SENSOR, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PAKRING ASSIST, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, SPORTS MODE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR AND SO MUCH MORE.

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS REALLY GOOD LOOKING 2016 BMW X5 BLACK AWD CLEAN CARFAX 7 SEATS WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

