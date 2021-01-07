2016 BMW X5

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.