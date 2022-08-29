$38,888+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X6
xDrive50i
Location
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
104,143KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093778
- Stock #: 4600
- VIN: 5UXKU6C55G0R33599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,143 KM
Vehicle Description
***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
BLACK OVER TAN LEATHER INT,
AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 104,143 KM!
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**
