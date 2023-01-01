2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

$13,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 6 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546413

10546413 Stock #: 149901

149901 VIN: 1G1PE5SB5G7149901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 149901

Mileage 101,696 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.